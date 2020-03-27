LIVE STREAM from the Ark Encounter

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on March 27, 2020 – 2:40 pm -

During these difficult times, many are taking the opportunity to encourage others by sharing their ministry and music through live streams. That is exactly what the Ark Encounter will be doing Friday evening, March 27th, from their Answers Center Theater. CEO and Founder of the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum, Ken Ham, will began the live stream at 7pm EST. Ken will be presenting an evening of music and encouragement with resident Ark Encounter artist, Steve Hess & Southern Salvation.

Visit Ken Ham’s official facebook page at 7PM EST / 6PM CST, Friday March 27th to watch the LIVE STREAM.

