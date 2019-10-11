Living Faith Quartet announces changes

Written by Staff on October 11, 2019 – 8:33 am -

Living Faith Quartet from Cullman, Alabama, announces changes to their group. Rodney, Nathan, and Mark, are excited to welcome Mike Foust as their new tenor singer.

Mike Foust is not stranger to gospel music, having sung with the Singing Ambassadors, and Appointed, among others. He began singing at the age of four and has been singing ever since.

Foust surrendered his life to Christ at the age of eight. He says he felt God’s calling to share God’s word through song. He resides in Boaz, Ala., with his wife Carol. They have two children, Micah and Haley, and have the privilege to call themselves grandparents to granddaughter, Carter, and grandson, Wylder.

As Foust starts his journey with Living Faith Quartet, this talented group will change from a mixed group to a male quartet.

Their current lineup is: Founding member Rodney James, lead; Nathan James, baritone; Mark Byrd, bass; Mike Foust, tenor.

For booking, please visit their website HERE LivingFaithQuartet.com or email at LivingFaithQuartet@gmail.com.

The SGNScoops team wishes God’s blessing with his assignment to Living Faith.

Special report by Jantina de Haan Baksteen

