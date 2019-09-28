LIVING THE STORIES FROM TRIBUTE QUARTET FROM DAYWIND RECORDS

Written by Staff on September 28, 2019 – 2:29 pm -

Daywind Records presents the release of the brand new project from beloved Southern Gospel supergroup Tribute Quartet, Living The Stories. This is the first project to feature new tenor, Gus Gaches.

Complete with ten (10) specially chosen songs, Living The Stories is a beautiful collection of songs that each tell a story that listeners are sure to enjoy. The first single, “The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch” hit radio waves at the beginning of September and is quickly becoming a fan favorite.

Tribute Quartet celebrated the release of the new album during the 2019 National Quartet Convention at a special release party. Fans from all around the country gathered in celebration of the new album.

Daywind Records is home to an award-winning roster of artists, including Adam Crabb, Amber Nelon Thompson, the Blackwood Brothers, the Bowling Family, Brian Free & Assurance, Greater Vision, Hoppers, Jason Crabb, Jim & Melissa Brady, Jonathan Wilburn, Joseph Habedank, Karen Peck & New River, Legacy Five, Mark Lowry, Michael Booth, Michael English, the Nelons, Riley Harrison Clark, and the Tribute Quartet. Daywind is distributed to retail through New Day Christian Distributors and the Orchard, covering all major physical and digital outlets.

