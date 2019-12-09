Local Comedian Appears on The Huckabee Show

Written by Staff on December 9, 2019 – 9:37 am -

Every 28 seconds, someone in America is attempting suicide. It is also the second leading cause of death for people ages 15 to 24. And we are now entering into a holiday season when it seems to be the most prominent time for those dealing with depression to have more bad days than they have good days.

That is why you will find Comedian Mickey Bell on the road helping people laugh through their pain. And it was his ability to make others laugh that got the attention of Governor Mike Huckabee who host a weekly television show on the Trinity Broadcasting Network.

“It was so exciting to meet Governor Huckabee and be a part of his show,” says Bell. “To only be doing comedy for one year and to already have those doors open for me is nothing short of God elevating and accelerating.”

While comedy may get him on the stage, it’s his testimony of dealing with depression that is leaving the lasting impression.

Mickey Bell knows full well what depression feels like. His experience with the illness came to the forefront after being dismissed as pastor of a baptist church in Alabama. It was his sinful decisions that caused the fallout and led to a series of events that would change his life forever.

“I never would have imagined that I would be dealing with something like depression,” says Bell. “I thought if you could laugh about things, there was no way you could be depressed.”

But after walking through the lowest time in his life, he was contacted by Dr. Barry Cosper who serves as the Director of Missions for the Bessemer Baptist Association in Alabama who not only encouraged and mentored Mickey, but he got him the help he needed.

Weekly trips to meetings and psychologists, Bell started on his journey to realizing how depression worked and how he could learn to adapt to the lifestyle of not allowing it to overtake him. And he is spending his time now helping others have more good days than bad.

“Reverse the Course of Depression,” is the latest book by Mickey and is set to be released nationally on December 23rd. It’s a book that not only addresses issues that others don’t want to really talk about but Bell also shares with you how he deals with the symptoms that come with the illness.

“You would never tell a cancer patient to ‘just get over it’ so why do we think it’s okay to say that to someone battling depression?” Bell said. Mickey serves as pastor for the people at Grace Church Bessemer each weekend but travels during the week all over the nation sharing his message of hope and brighter days.

During this holiday season, if you find yourself crying more than you laugh or you know someone that is battling the illness of depression and you just don’t know what to say to them, consider ordering your copy of Mickey Bell’s book. You can find out more information by visiting www.TheMickeyBell.com/author

