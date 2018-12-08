Lonesome Road Ministries Hosts Sixth Annual 3 Fold Cord Conferenc

Written by Staff on December 8, 2018 – 11:41 am -

Lonesome Road Ministries recently hosted their sixth annual 3 Fold Cord Conference in Carmi, Illinois, to celebrate the life changing work that God is doing on the highways throughout the country.

Lonesome Road Ministries was started by Gary Rayburn as a tape ministry to truck drivers in early 2000. It has evolved into a “whosoever will” ministry that distributes thousands of free CDs each month with music, testimonies, and messages about the love of Jesus through their mailing list and the network of 150 plus Channel 21 chaplains around the country.

The ministry has expanded to also include radio programs on several stations around the country plus a television show. Lonesome Road Ministries is truly “a church without walls” as they receives calls and messages daily about the life changing effects of sharing the gospel through the various ministry outlets.

Six years ago Lonesome Road Ministries (formerly RIG Ministries) decided to start the 3 Fold Cord Conference in Carmi, Illinois as a way to bring drivers from around the country together and those partnered with the ministry for a few days to celebrate the life changing work that God is doing through the CD ministry. They decided on the name 3 Fold Cord Conference because of the principle found in Ecclesiastes 4:12 which says, “And if someone overpowers one person, two can resist him. A cord of three strands is not easily broken.”

The 2018 conference was held recently at Trinity Assembly of God which is the new home to Lonesome Road Ministries.

“It is an honor to partner with Lonesome Road Ministries, Chaplain Gary, and his staff. The work they do daily to spread the gospel around the USA is in line with our mission at TAG (Trinity Assembly of God). When Lonesome Road needed a new home for their ministry, it was a NO Brainer for us at Trinity Assembly of God to step up to the challenge. Soul winning is their heart. Soul winning is our heart. Most importantly, soul winning is GOD’s heart!!” The 3 Fold Conference was exactly what we prayed it would be: uplifting, inspiring, and challenging. Soul winning through sharing personal testimonies is the Gospel at its best!” – Pastor Lee Hicks, Trinity Assembly of God

The 3 Fold Cord Conference was jammed packed with music, prayer, testimonies, preaching, fellowship, food, laughter, celebration and so much more. The conference kicked off on Friday at noon and continued through Sunday at noon. The weekend featured artists and speakers from around the country such as Barbara Fairchild and Roy Morris, James Payne, McKay Project, Joe Arview and family, Dan Duncan, Roger Barkley, Jr., Sonshine Road, Jim and Ann Davenport, Jackie Bowling, and Bill Schell.

There were many amazing moments throughout the weekend. Gary Rayburn shared recorded testimonies and we heard personal testimonies from those in attendance about the impact of Lonesome Road Ministries on their lives. Thousands of letters were laid out on the altar and we were called on to come up and pray over those needs and thank God for the blessings. On Saturday, Pastor Lee Hicks of Trinity Assembly of God, challenged everyone to go deeper and get out of our comfort zone.

Other highlights during the weekend included a Friday night session with music and testimony by Barbara Fairchild and Roy Morris. Saturday night was a double feature with the combined music, testimony, and preaching of McKay Project and James Payne. The conference wrapped up on Sunday with worship and a dynamic message by James Payne.

Of course, a gathering such as this wouldn’t have been complete without great food and volunteers. A team of wonderful ladies from Trinity Assembly of God provided food for everyone on Friday night, Danny and Roda Dennis of Rodan Trucking provided lunch for everyone on Saturday, and Kevin Whitten of God’s Grill provided lunch on Sunday. We honor those wonderful volunteers for giving of their time and resources to bless everyone that attended the conference.

“We had some great participation from my new church family – Trinity Assembly of God. They went above and beyond anything I expected from them. We had great participation from our youth in our church. The ladies were great with decorating the church and gymnasium to making sure the hospitality room was stocked up. I can’t say enough good things about Trinity. The men were great in helping set up tables, parking, security, cleanup crews, and shuttle drivers for our truckers who had to park about a mile away. The sound crew was excellent and we appreciate Jack Baker Photography for all the great pictures.

Of course, I want to say a very special thanks to my Pastors Lee and Robin Hicks. Without their support and bringing Lonesome Road Ministries to Trinity, we couldn’t have continued this conference. This was our sixth year and by far the best as far as participation. I am looking forward to our seventh 3 Fold Cord Conference in June 2019.” – Gary Rayburn, Lonesome Road Ministries

