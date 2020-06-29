Lorraine Walker: A Time to Fight

Written by Staff on June 29, 2020 – 11:02 am -

2020 June SGNScoops Editor’s Last Word By Lorraine Walker

Thank you for flipping the pages to the very end this month and catching the Editor’s Last Word. It’s June and I hope you have time to read all the great stories we are presenting. SGNScoops is blessed with some of the best writers in gospel music and as you take in every feature, I’m sure you will agree.

Karen Peck Gooch is our lovely cover girl this month, a lady who is beautiful on the inside as well. Jennifer Campbell allows her own sweet heart to shine through in this feature. I trust you learned something new about Karen. I remember hearing her with the Nelons in the ’80s. What I remember the most about that concert was Kelly Nelon singing “Ain’t No Grave,” and Karen wearing an orange dress that was just stunning. Yes, orange. It was the 80s!

As we sail into summertime, I pray that COVID-19 is stopped in its tracks and we can all come out of hibernation. It has been a time of increased stress for most people, I’m sure. What is ahead is unknown and that can cause anxiety and fear.

I read this in the Bible the other day: “So David went to Baal Perazim, and there he defeated them. He said, ‘As waters break out, the Lord has broken out against my enemies before me.’”

2 Samuel 5:20 (NIVUK)

I began to think about my enemies, including such things as health and finances. For each of us, these enemies may look different. However, I believe that, just as David knew the Lord went before him in battle, the Lord is commanding his angel army for our deliverance today. His armies have “broken out” against our enemies, and will continue to do so. The image I see in my mind is of a dam that is bursting (or the power of the water flowing over Niagara Falls, as shown), the water gushing through and covering everything in its path.

Take a moment to see that the Lord is bursting through the defences of your enemies and washing them away. In scripture, water is a symbol of the Holy Spirit. Allow His Spirit to wash away your stress, doubts and fear. Because fear, as we know, is a liar.

Isn’t it exciting that the Holy One has charged His angels concerning us to defeat our enemies? We are not idle during this battle, however, as we are given armor to wear, like the shield of faith and the helmet of salvation. So today, put on your armor, my friends, because there is going to be a fight. And, as the late Roger Bennett sang, “I read the back of the book and we win!”

If you are missing your helmet of salvation today, or have any comments or concerns, please email me at lorraine@sgnscoops.com.

