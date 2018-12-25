Lorraine Walker: Becoming mindfully aware of your world this Christmas and New Year

Written by Staff on December 25, 2018 – 2:36 pm -

Editor’s Last Word for December 2018 SGNScoops Magazine – by Lorraine Walker

Merry Christmas! I love this season and the way people seem happier and more open to talking about spiritual things. Yes, I’m that person who wears the shirts and sweaters and socks with all things Christmas on them. People have said that I even have reindeer antlers on my car…but that, of course, is just a rumor.

Our cover artist, Jason Crabb, also loves Christmas, and I hope you enjoyed his feature this month. I had such a good time talking with him recently when he sang at my church. We are both equally intense people and I so enjoyed digging into his thoughts on various subjects. What a terrific communicator, both on and off stage.

We featured other artists of course that I have also enjoyed, like Les Beasley, who recently passed. We were unable to feature a tribute to Ernie Phillips as it was too close to press time, but I know of his contribution to gospel music and that he has many family, friends and fans that mourned his passing. I became a Kingsmen fan after Ernie’s tenure, mainly because of knowing Parker Jonathan, who joined when Garry Sheppard was the group’s tenor. Ernie, however, was an incredible talent and will be greatly missed.

I was also thinking of the passing of seasons when I read Rob’s Publisher’s Point. I hope you have read it and gleaned the knowledge that this season of your life is God’s way of preparing you for the next. I want to add to that with another piece that I am trying to learn and develop in my own life.

One of the buzzwords lately seems to be “mindfulness.” I know that can be used and misused in so many ways, and also taken to the extreme. I think some uses are not spiritually healthy for Christians. However, the literal meaning is great for all of us.

Mindfulness to me is living in the moment; not dwelling in the past or future, not thinking about what we should do or should have done. If we are being mindful or

paying attention to each day, each moment, of each season we are in, both spiritually and physically, maybe we would be more relaxed as well as appreciating each other more.

Perhaps paying attention to each moment and more attention to those around us will make this season even more special. Maybe we will even notice others more, share more smiles, hold our loved ones closer, and be more aware of the special gift of Jesus this Christmas. God bless you this holy season!

