Lorraine Walker: Don’t be too busy for God this Holiday Season

Happy Thanksgiving. This is a holiday month full of giving thanks. I’m so glad for all the good gifts that God has given to me, but most of all, I’m thankful that He is God. In a world where people change and politicians sway from side to side, God is the same – yesterday, today and forever. He is always there, always protecting, always healing, and always providing. I urge you to thank God for who He is today.

I’m also thankful for gospel great Bill Gaither, our cover feature for this month. Gaither has done so much for Christian music. His songwriting with his wife Gloria, his artist promotion through the Homecoming series, and the way he can bring the gospel message to places it seldom goes, like the nearest Walmart, that amazes me. He remains congenial with fans and does not appear to have let his popularity affect his heart or his ministry. Thanks Bill Gaither for all you do.

This month we also have artists you love and artists you need to hear, and I’m so thankful that we see the message of the gospel carried on to all generations through gospel music. From the youngest who listen to the music of Abigail Aldridge, to my generation who so enjoy Michael English, and even to those who remember the past of gospel music that Charlie Griffin explores in his articles, thanks to all of the artists in this issue and all that proclaim the name of Jesus.

Special thanks as well to all of our writers: Charlie Griffin, Craig Harris, Debbie Seagraves, Derek Simonis, Erin Stevens, Fayth Lore, Jennifer Campbell, Jimmy Reno, Justin Gilmore, Justin McLeod, Leslie McKay, Logan Smith, Paige Givens, Robert York, Roger Barkley, Jr., Sarah Murray, Sheri LaFontaine, Vivian Belknap, David Staton, Dusty Wells, Leslie McKay, Logan Smith, Nathan Kistler, Randall Hamm, Kaleb Powell, Selena Day and Vonda Easley. I really appreciate our copy editors, Joan Walker and Craig Harris. Then, there are those who work behind the scenes to make everything look so lovely – Staci and Pete Schwager and Stephanie Kelley. I’m also thankful for our terrific publisher and owner, Rob Patz, who keeps us on the right track. If you are also thankful for our team, please look them up on Facebook and thank them for their work. They do work hard, each of them, to do their best for the glory of God.

As we head into a busy festive season, I am reminded that being too busy can keep me from spending the time with God that I need to, to keep my relationship with Him fresh and strong. I need to hear from Him daily. People wonder how God talks to His people. I hear Him loudly through His word. He also speaks to me through the written word of His servants, the wise counsel of Godly friends, and through the special nudges and sense of His presence during my day. He speaks when His spirit is present in the gathering of His people, who are giving Him glory. Sometimes, He even speaks through the beauty of nature. I have heard Him in the whisper of the leaves on the trees. And sometimes, He whispers to me within my spirit when I am alone with Him. Has God spoken to you today? Are you thankful for His many gifts to you and especially for who He is?

Tell the Lord today how thankful you are that He came to this earth, died and rose again that we might have life. What a great and awesome gift, the gift of salvation through Jesus. Have you accepted this gift?

As always, if you have any comments or questions about this issue or about Jesus, please contact me at lorraine@sgnscoops.com.

Have a great month of giving thanks.

