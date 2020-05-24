Lorraine Walker: Headed toward a new normal

Written by Staff on May 24, 2020 – 7:51 am -

2020 May SGNScoops Magazine Editor’s Last Word By Lorraine Walker

It’s the merry month of May and as I write this, I wonder how merry we are right now. I don’t know what measures of restraint the coronavirus is still placing on you at this moment, but I do know that isolation like we have been experiencing can increase fear, depression, and anxiety. I hope and trust you are finding ways to combat this, as your mental health is as important as your physical health and shouldn’t be ignored.

When I need to uplift my mood, music is one of the tools I use. I turn on music that uplifts, encourages, speaks of our Lord and his power, and usually something with a beat or groove I can’t ignore.

One artist that always grabs my attention is on our cover this month. 11th Hour has carved a niche for themselves in gospel music and their releases continue to show a refinement in their musical talents. As well, Jaquita Lindsey is an SGNScoops alumni, sharing her writing abilities with us for years.

On a side note, Logan Smith was one of my first online interviews for SGNScoops TV in 2011. He was a lot more comfortable than I was, even though he was quite young at the time. I have to say right now that it was not well done on my part, as the camera seemed to deplete any conscious thought in my head at that NQC. The little red-haired boy I interviewed was already on Gaither videos at the time, and he, along with Jaquita and Amber, are doing a stellar job now as they climb charts and win awards.

I could not have foreseen then where Logan would be now, anymore than I can tell you now where any one of us will be tomorrow. Shortly after that interview, my life was changed forever with sickness. I know now that the fibromyalgia I contend with daily had its roots in that sickness.

May is Fibromyalgia Awareness month, so I want to send a prayer to all of you reading this that fight a similar war. This debilitating illness has no cure. Fatigue, pain, insomnia, mental health issues, gastrointestinal irregularities, headaches, and cognitive problems, are just a few of the battles those with Fibro face daily. We wear purple for awareness, and ask that you say a prayer for us today.

I wonder how many more people than usual found themselves praying to God in the last few months? In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone was praying they would be safe and that things would just go back to normal. We know that nothing in this world goes back in time any more than the earth can spin backward. To imagine that our lives would return to normal is equally as unrealistic.

We must be prepared for the new, as the old will never be again. That is not something to be feared, but accepted as part of life. Whenever we face a big change, we need to recall the events of the Easter season of last month. The power of the old and sinful died on that cross. The new and eternal was brought out of that tomb. Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, has promised us new life, and fresh mercy every day. He alone walks before and behind us, able to give us guidance through our new normal.

A seed planted in the ground has to die before becoming a new, fruitful entity. I pray that all of us will look with intelligent eyes at what needs to be left in the past, what needs to die, for us to prosper in our new day. Hold on to Jesus today, my friend. He is the maker of all things new. And that place where pieces of your life were laid to rest? Look at the place where Jesus was buried. He can turn graves into gardens.

