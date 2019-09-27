Lorraine Walker: September, Seasons, and SGNScoops

Written by Staff on September 27, 2019 – 3:09 pm -

Editor's Last Word for September 2019 SGNScoops Magazine by Lorraine Walker

(Photo above depicts September in Ontario)

Thank you so much for reading to the very end of the 121st issue of SGNScoops digital magazine. I am so happy that our magazine has been read and enjoyed by so many for so long. I give my thanks to previous editors, Kelly Burton and Rhonda Frye, and to my publisher, Rob Patz, for leading the way and teaching me the ropes of editing such a unique and constantly changing vehicle for the love of God. Our main purpose for SGNScoops is, and has always been, to be used by God to share his love and grace with everyone who reads it. We pray that as long as he can use us, we will be available for him.

That is also the message that we have been receiving from others who are celebrating anniversaries along with us in this issue. It is always a privilege and an honour to talk with Scott Fowler of Legacy Five. What a pleasure it was to share in the last concert with tenor, Josh Feemster, and baritone, Scott Howard. Scott Fowler had nothing but praises for the gentlemen who were leaving as well as the gentlemen who were coming in to take their place. Over their 20 years, Legacy Five has seen fewer changeovers than many in this industry. That says a lot about his style of leadership, integrity and love for this music.

Speaking of leadership and integrity, Mike Moran and the Torchmen have been representing Canada with excellence for 50 years. It was a pleasure once again to present their ministry to our readers.

The artists we have featured in SGNScoops, like Carol Barham, Ivan Parker, the Pine Ridge Boys, and the Chordsmen, all love their music, and share the love of God this music. We thank all of the artists that have graced the pages of our magazine for being ambassadors for Jesus Christ.

I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank all of the writers, creative designers, editors, proofers, and all those who have shared their talents both in the magazine and website. Thank you for sharing your time and your lives with SGNScoops.

In the ten years I have been talking to artists for SGNScoops, one thing I have learned that is universal, regardless of who or where you are; if you are alive, you are going through something. If you are in a good season, your bad season is still visible in the rearview mirror. If you are in difficult circumstances, you aren’t alone.

I may be living with physical pain, but the person next to me might be enduring a recent death of a loved one. You might be working your way through deep depression while that artist on stage may have a child in the final stages of cancer. Or maybe they are facing bankruptcy while that joyful saint in the front row left a loved one with dementia at home with a caretaker.

We all experience heart-rending circumstances regardless of who we are. We can spend our time asking, “Why?” Although maybe the question should be “Why not?” We live in a fallen world filled with disease, death and debauchery. As Christians, we should not expect a free pass. What we should expect, as we grow closer to Jesus, is to join him in suffering. This pain becomes part of our testimony as others watch how we handle tough times. And as my friend Mike Moran assures me, it came to pass. Even if you can’t see the end of your tough time, I pray you know that Jesus sees your tears and he is right there with you. He has a purpose for your pain. He loves you too much to let you suffer for no reason, even though you may not know what that is until you reach heaven.

My dear friend who is suffering, may I suggest that asking for a reason isn’t the best use of your prayer time? I say this after spending many nights asking the same thing. Tell Jesus where it hurts. Pour out your heart. Then start to tell him about your friends who are hurting. Ask him to meet their needs. As you see the Lord work in the lives of others, you may be thrilled to find that he is answering prayers for you as well.

I pray today that you will be filled with the joy of the Lord, as he blesses you with enough mercy, grace, bread and love to make it through the day. I pray this issue, and every future SGNScoops Magazine, will deliver his love to your heart, every time.

I’d love to hear from you. Write to me at lorraine@sgnscoops.com.

By Lorraine Walker

First published by SGNScoops Magazine in September 2019

