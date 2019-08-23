Lorraine Walker: Sweet corn, birthdays, and rain

Written by Staff on August 23, 2019 – 3:32 pm -

2019 August SGNScoops Editor’s Last Word By Lorraine Walker

August is a lovely month in my part of the world. There are many flowers, as long as we have rain, plus it is time for sweet corn and peaches. It is also lovely because I get to celebrate my birthday. I have decided, as I learn more to live in the moment and embrace what God has for me today, that each day and each year is special. Instead of wishing for times past, or to relive a younger age, I am learning that I am who I am because God has brought me through mountains and valleys to teach me to closely follow him. Life isn’t always sunshine and roses; as the song says, we have to have a little rain. That is how we grow, isn’t it?

A little rain fell on the gospel music community last month as we mourned the passing of Dr. Jerry Goff. Charlie Griffin brought us a great overview and we are also thankful for the artists and industry personnel that shared their memories with us. He was a considerate, joyful, gentle and genuine man of God. He will be missed and we send our love, sympathy and prayers to his wife Jan and all of his family and friends.

We offered you quite an eclectic bunch of artists for your reading pleasure this month and I do hope you enjoyed reading about all of them. Our writers again did a fantastic job and I am so grateful. Our creative team presented this issue with excellence and we are so appreciative. Summer is a busy time and it is not always possible to delegate moments to our hobbies, such as writing for SGNScoops. So we do thank you all.

As I was reading the Publisher’s Point for this month, I was reflecting on how my attitude about prayer has been shifted and focussed by my experiences. Pain, death, friendship, love, joy and sadness all color our lives but also deeply affect our relationship with God. None of these things, or any other emotion or experience changes who he is, for which I am grateful. But they do affect the lens through which we see him.

For me, I have learned that he is closeby, always interested in what I am experiencing, always listening to hear my plea and my praise. He wants such a close relationship with me that he will stop at nothing to lead me along the path that leads to sanctification. That includes experiences that cause me to hurt, even for an extended time, whether it is physical or emotional pain. He won’t just lift me out of something I don’t like. He may let me remain there. But he is a good Father and it is always for a good reason.

Sometimes, when we are in the midst of pain, it is hard to see the hand of God gripping our hand. That is why it is important to record our prayers to God, such as Rob was suggesting in his article. Then, when you refer to them later, you will see how God has answered and how far he has brought you along. It is faith-building and trust-securing.

Thank you to each of you for reading this month’s issue of SGNScoops Magazine. It has been my pleasure and my honor to present this to you and to God, month after month. May you find enjoyment and inspiration within these pages. As always, if you have a question or comment, please email me at lorraine@sgnscoops.com or find me on Facebook. I’d love to hear from you.

First published in the August 2019 SGNScoops Magazine

