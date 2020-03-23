Lorraine Walker: the in-between month of March

Written by Staff on March 23, 2020 – 12:06 pm -

2020 March SGNScoops Magazine – Editor’s Last Word by Lorraine Walker

March is here with warmer winds and brighter sunshine, and much-needed rain. It seems like every March is different, but most people just want spring to begin. We are looking forward to a new season here at SGNScoops. I think I speak for all of my northern friends when I say that we’ve had enough snow! But as these pictures indicate, March gives us an in-between month of flowers and snow, expectation and waiting.

We are thrilled to bring March in like a lion as the saying goes, with a cover story on our friends the Browders who are celebrating 30 years of ministry. Thanks so much to Justin Gilmore who worked with me on this cover project. We so appreciate the authenticity of this family.

We hope you have thoroughly read through each of the features. Canaan Cauffman, Exodus, Tanya Rose, Kenny Smith, and so many others. It was a pleasure to highlight Paul Heil on his 40th anniversary in radio ministry. Thanks as well to Dixie Phillips for introducing us to Sammy Ward, and Bill Dykes for introducing us to one of his favorite pastors, Dr. Keen.

Be sure to check the back of the magazine to find out more about each of our contributors this month. Writers may change from month to month, but we always strive to give you the highest quality, and the best delivery of the gospel of Jesus Christ. Thanks to Lyndsey Chandler, Rob Patz, Vonda Armstrong, Robert York, Jantina Baksteen, and Les Butler. Special thanks also goes to my proofreader and general right hand, Joan Walker. And we so appreciate the people who make everything beautiful: Stephanie Kelley, Staci Schwager, and Pete Schwager.

Since Easter doesn’t fall in March this year, the whole month seems to be waiting in expectation for the event. For those who celebrate Lent, or for any who may decide to commemorate this time of year in any special way, each day is a reminder of how much Jesus did for us. The days leading up to the cross, the events taking place as recorded in the Gospels, all of this happened as Jesus must have been in some way preparing himself for what lay ahead. And yet, he was fully present with every event. He knew that the horrible death was just around the corner, signaling the end to his earthly walk. But we never see where he is walking away from ministry or letting the shadow of what was ahead hang heavy over his heart. He was in between the wedding at Cana and the glorious Resurrection, yet he never dwelt on either, according to scripture. He told his disciples what would happen, but he never told them to leave him alone so he could wallow in self-pity.

Many of us are in between two events. Maybe we are between something very happy and yet we know there is something on the horizon, such as the death of a loved one. Perhaps you were in a good state of health, and now you are suffering, though you know at some point in the future you will be whole again. How are you handling this in between portions of life? Are you hiding, wallowing, or lashing out in anger? Or are you using this time to touch other people?

My prayer for you and myself, is that we use each day as a gift from God, and use the gifts that he has given to us, to bless others around us. Let’s not forget to pray for others. Let’s make each day count for him no matter where we are on our path to victory.

Editor’s note: This article was written prior to the onset of the Coronavirus in North America. Are you in isolation because of COVID-19? You too are in the “in-between,” forced to take time to stop and be aware of what is around you. Don’t waste the time: God wants to talk to you, to let you know that he is the source of all peace and hope, and to calm you with the truth of his love. Spend time with him and also pray for others during this time that they might know his peace.

By Lorraine Walker

First published by SGNScoops Magazine in March 2020

