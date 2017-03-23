What Love Looks Like: Featuring Morgan Easter from Jeff and Sheri Easter

Written by Staff on March 23, 2017 – 1:57 pm -

By: Fayth D. Lore

She is a woman full of personality, Jesus and talent. With her contagious smile and confident voice, she walks on stages all across the country with her parents right by her side. Kraft Macaroni and Fruity Pebbles pull the highest rankings in her favorite food category. And, her favorite fur baby is her cat, Alfie. This month’s featured artist is a keeper for sure. I’m pleased to get to share with you about Ms. Morgan Easter, as she shares with us what love looks like.

After six Dove Awards, two career GRAMMY nominations and multiple other accolades, I believe Jeff and Sheri Easter could say that: “Over and over, again and again, God has been faithful.” Both Jeff and Sheri came from a rich heritage of Gospel Music. Thankfully, for us, they have passed on their love for God and music to their three children.

Morgan is their middle child, and the eldest sister. Jeff and Sheri began their singing career in 1988, just a short time after their marriage. Morgan said that her first time on the road was at 10 days old. Morgan explains, “I’ve always traveled with them and don’t know anything different.” However, she didn’t begin traveling full time in the ministry until her teenage years.

“I did attend public school all 12 years. Our school system, where all of my family has graduated from, worked so well with us. They said as long as I kept my grades up I could travel. It was definitely challenging at times, especially the last few years, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world. It gave me a taste of a normal life and because of it I have many lifelong friends that I cherish deeply.



“I started full time with Mom and Dad at 14. That was when the transition became harder, because before if I was struggling in a class I’d stay home a weekend or so. But once I turned 14, I didn’t have that option and that was stressful. But, I quickly got the hang of it and wouldn’t trade a second of it!”

Now, Morgan travels with her parents and sister, Jared (her cousin), Landan (her best friend), and Tyler (who has been a family friend for over 10 years.) Morgan said that she has never known anything different from the road life, and she wouldn’t trade it for the world.

“I truly love what I get to do, who I get to do it with, and Who I get to do it for.”

Jeff and Sheri have given us countless classics, which are sung in churches all across the country. Songs like: “Roses Will Bloom Again,” “Born to Climb,” “Life Is Great (and getting’ better),” “Going Away Party” and more, have brought both tears and smiles to our faces. Most recently, their song, “Small Town Someone”

reached the top of the charts in September, giving Sheri her first number one song in the Singing News Magazine.

Morgan said that it was even more special knowing that her mom was the one who wrote the song. Morgan also shared with me about her most favorite song that is a Jeff and Sheri original.

“My favorite Jeff and Sheri song is: “Speak to the Mountain.” The line, “Speak God’s name and Satan trembles. Speak God’s word and watch him flee,” is so powerful to me. To know all you have to do is speak His name and find instant comfort is incredible to me.”

Truly, it is relieving to know that we have a direct line to Jesus. He is our burden bearer, and as Morgan says, “The epitome of true love.” Love is a powerful thing. Morgan shared with me her own thoughts on the power of love.

“It’s so easy to just say ‘I love you’ and so different to really act on it. Loving someone does not mean being nice to their face and gossiping behind their back. Loving someone is loving them to their face and behind their back, and acting on it. Show it. Make a sacrifice for someone you may not agree with. Go out of your way to show Christ to people, because you never know what they’re going through. God didn’t call us to be hateful and judgmental towards each other. He called us to show Him to people who need Him. We should be bringing more people into the church and showing them the love and grace God has shown us.”



Morgan shared with me about the time when she gave her heart to Jesus.

“I remember when I was nine. I went to Mom and told her I wanted to be saved and she prayed with me and talked to me about God’s grace. I remember crying, and my reasoning was simply: ‘I just love God so much.’ It was a very special time for me and I cherish that memory.”

In Morgan’s Instagram bio it simply states, “I sing about Jesus and thoroughly enjoy mac and cheese. That’s all you really need to know”. So, for a person so very passionate about her macaroni, I decided to ask her some foodie questions. What was her favorite kind of Mac-N-Cheese? And, if she could fit all of her favorite foods into one meal, what would that look like?



“Kraft shapes mac n cheese hands down is my favorite. My dream meal would definitely be Mac N Cheese, miso soup, fruity pebbles, and escargot… with a coke icee. Maybe not all at the same time, but I’m willing to give it a shot.”

Of course, to close out this issue of What Love Looks Like, I had to do a small Q and A with our featured artist!

Where is your most favorite place that you have traveled? Australia was absolutely incredible. I’m dying to go back. When is your birthday? September 30, 1994 Do you have any hidden talents? I knit and paint. I’m not good at either thing, but I love doing it. What are some of your favorite things to do? I love cooking. I watch the food network constantly and have always loved to cook. When I’m stressed or needing some alone time, I can definitely find peace in the kitchen. Who is your most favorite singer? Who is your most favorite singer? My favorite would have to be my Grandma. I strive every day to be more like her. Would you rather watch a musical or a movie? Musical. All the way. Would you rather relax at the beach or go on an adventure? Beach. Would you rather have two cats or two dogs? A. Two dogs. I have one cat and he’s the best, but I think one cat is enough for me.

As Christians, it is our duty to be the hands and feet of Jesus. With that responsibility, we have the honor to show others what love looks like. As Morgan said, “Go out of your way to show Christ to people.” Showing love can truly change lives. I know, because God’s love has changed mine.

Photographs courtesy of Morgan Easter and Memories by Modesty Lyman.

By Fayth Lore

First published by SGNScoops Magazine in February 2017.

