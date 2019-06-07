Luis and Andrew Palau to Share the Gospel with Thousands of People Through Festival in Madrid, Spain

PORTLAND, Ore., May 31, 2019 /Christian Newswire/ –At the invitation of hundreds of churches and thousands of Christians in Spain, the Luis Palau Association will share the Good News of Jesus Christ in Madrid, June 15-23, 2019, through numerous outreach events and a 2-day family festival in the heart of the city.

Working with, through, and for the local Church, this unified, area-wide campaign will proclaim the life-changing message of Jesus Christ on a nationwide scale and introduce a new model for long-term community change. The campaign will unite believers in Madrid as well as local pastors and leaders, encouraging them in the Word, focusing on continuing in unity, and inspiring them to keep evangelism a top priority.

For years God has used the Palau team in a special way to bless Spain. The 2005 Madrid festival sparked a powerful new season of outreach and evangelism for evangelical churches in the city and surrounding area and helped ignite a significant church planting movement that is bearing much fruit. Evangelical leaders are eager to have Palau partner on another festival to grow the Gospel’s impact even further.

Through Palau’s unique partnership among churches, as well as corporate and civic leaders, the Madrid Festival will include: