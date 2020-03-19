March 2020 SGN Scoops Magazine

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on March 19, 2020 – 2:01 pm -

March is here and so is our latest edition of SGN Scoops Magazine. We hope that you will read it cover-to-cover and enjoy every feature. Read SGN Scoops Magazine HERE

Our cover story this month is the Browders. This family has been heating up the gospel music charts in the last few months with songs from their latest album, Authentic. Justin Gilmore introduces us to each member and shares their stories.

Other stories we are sharing this month include Exodus, Canaan Coffman, Tonja Rose, Kenny Smith, and Sammy Ward. Special thanks to our publisher, Rob Patz, for talking to the renowned Paul Heil.

Bill Dykes talks to Dr. Charles Keen, Vonda Armstrong talks to DJ Brian Rothwell, and the Coastal Events Update showcases Southern Gospel Weekend, in Oxford, Alabama.

All this, plus radio charts, the Publisher’s Point, and the Editor’s Last Word. We do hope you enjoy everything that we have gathered from the world of gospel music to share with you this month.

We also hope that you have read about Jesus Christ, how to experience faith in him, and how real people live their faith in this world.

