Mark Dubbeld Family Drop New Music Video “Through It All”

May 15, 2020

The Mark Dubbeld Family has joined arms with Song Garden Music and Godsey Media Management to produce the new zoom video entitled “Through It All.”The video will debut exclusively via Facebook & YouTube Premiere on Friday May 15, 2020 at 6pm EST.

https://youtu.be/EVnKYFAjxtE

The song “Through It All,” that was written by the Great American Gospel singer Andrae Crouch, is on the brand-new Mark Dubbeld Family album coming out in June of 2020 called “Changeless.” The project is produced and orchestrated by the very talented and gifted Trey Ivy. Janene Dubbeld from the group states, “In every circumstance of life there is a loving God who wants the walk and talk with us. That’s the beauty of relationship with Him! He’s with each of us-through it all.”

The Mark Dubbeld Family is renowned for inspired original songs, family harmony and a sincere desire to communicate the Gospel. Mark Dubbeld has a long history in Gospel music and stands with his wife Janene who is an accomplished writer. As parents, Mark and Janene love the music but most especially the message and have raised 5 children, of which 3 are part of the family ministry; Elena, as the group’s soprano; Channing is Lead/Tenor; and Britton. The group strives to give glory to God as the have a song to sing, a word to write and a call to answer.

