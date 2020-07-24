Mark Dubbeld Family Release New Performance Video ‘Changeless’

TheMark Dubbeld Family continues its partnership with Song Garden Music Group and Godsey Media Management to produce the groups new performance video called “Changeless.” It will be an encouragement in these tough days of National Pandemic. The video debuts exclusively on Facebook & YouTube pointing people to the fact that with an ever changing world, we serve a Changeless Christ.
The song “Changeless” is the title cut from highly sought after and brand-new Mark Dubbeld Family album released in June of 2020, The project is produced and orchestrated by the very talented and gifted Trey Ivy. Trey stated “I thoroughly enjoyed not only working with the Mark Dubbeld Family, but spending a great deal of time getting to know them personally. The joy and heart for the Lord they possess is not only contagious, but translates beautifully to their music. This song delivers wonderful family harmony and a message that has never been more timely!”About The Mark Dubbeld Family is renowned for inspired originally penned songs, family harmony and a sincere desire to communicate the Gospel. Mark Dubbeld has a long history in gospel music and stands with his wife Janene who is an accomplished writer. As parents, Mark and Janene love the music but most especially the message and have raised 5 children, of which 3 are part of the family ministry; Elena as the group’s soprano; Channing is Lead/Tenor; and Britton. The group strives to give glory to God as they have a song to sing, a word to write and a call to answer.
