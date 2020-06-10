Mark Dubbeld Family To Release “Heavenly Music“ Video Tonight

Written by scoopsnews on June 10, 2020 – 10:39 am -

Exciting things going on for The Mark Dubbeld Family. Tonight, at 8:00 PM, CST, the group will release a new music video, “ Heavenly Music.”

Be watching the group’s Facebook Page at 8 PM (Mark Dubbeld Family) and join in the fun!

Song Garden Records, Nashville recently sent the new single out to Radio. Radio Promotion is being handled by Vonda Armstrong and Hey Y’all Media.

