Mark This One On Your Calendar! Vernon’s Gospel Music Weekend

Looking for gospel music events to put on your 2018 calendar? Vernon Alabama’s Gospel Music Weekend 2018 is going to be one of those “don’t miss events” to add to your list. The dates are September 7th and 8th at the Vernon City Auditorium in Vernon, Alabama.

“We look forward to the Vernon event each year and appreciate all the support for gospel music from the city of Vernon and the surrounding community. We want the community to come out and enjoy two evenings of gospel music without wearing them out and at the same time give the artists the opportunity to share their music and ministry,” commented Dennis McKay of M.A.C. Records

Vernon Alabama’s Gospel Music Weekend started out several years ago as a M.A.C. Records event (M.A.C. Night of Worship) hosted by Dennis and Leslie McKay that featured just the artists of M.A.C. Records. The M.A.C. artists remain central to Vernon Alabama’s Gospel Music Weekend and the 2018 event will continue the tradition of featuring those talented artists. This year’s event will feature the following: Kenny Gardner, Carol Barham, Day Three, Jesse Reece, Danny Figgins, Eagle’s Wings, The Riders, Zion’s Way, Chronicle, and McKay Project.

To keep up with the latest news and info, check out the Facebook page: Vernon Alabama’s Gospel Music Weekend. We hope to see you in September in Alabama!

