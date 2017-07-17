Mark Trammell Quartet welcomes Trevor Conkle

Written by Staff on July 17, 2017 – 8:52 am -

Gadsden, AL – After five years of looking for the right man to sit at the keyboards, 2017 Singing News Top Five Traditional Quartet nominee, The Mark Trammell Quartet announces today that nineteen year old Trevor Conkle from Arab, Alabama will be that man. Mark says, “We are thrilled that Trevor expressed interest in being an active part of our ministry. We believe this young man has a bright future in Gospel Music, and we are pleased that he wants to grow with us!”

For the last three years, Trevor has enjoyed traveling with the multi-award winning first family of gospel music, The Hoppers, from Madison, NC. Trevor states, “While I am truly grateful for this family and the daily investment they have made in me, my first love is convention style and quartet music. Upon hearing of The Mark Trammell Quartet genuinely looking for a keyboard man, I began to enquire and that enquiry led to my gaining this position. I couldn’t be more pleased, and look forward to traveling with this great quartet. The Hoppers have been wonderful to me and I will always cherish my time with them.”

Trevor will be boarding the MTQ bus on Thursday, July 20, 2017 to begin the next chapter in his musical life. When you see MTQ, be sure to welcome this young man to his new home.

For more Gospel music news click here.

For Gospel music features click here.

For the latest SGNScoops magazine click here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related