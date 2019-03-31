Mark Your Calendars Now For This!

Written by scoopsnews on March 31, 2019 – 2:41 pm -

(From BloodBought Gospel)

You Are Invited!

GET READY! For our Annual Anniversary sing.

This is going to be a fantastic evening of some of THE BEST Gospel music you’ll hear anywhere.

Make plans now to attend & help us celebrate another year in music ministry.

Your Friends,

BloodBought

