Mark209 On Gospel Music Today

Nate Justice and Josh Pope of Mark209 are the guests on Gospel Music Today for the week of April 8 and Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates. The Feature Group is The Carolina Quartet, and Jean reviews new recordings by Ann Downing and Purpose. An article about Jerry and Jan Goff from AbsolutelyGospel.com is the subject of this week’s News Notes. In the News this week is Paul Heil and The Gospel Greats, The Guardians, The Needhams and Les and Frances Beasley. The show features exclusive concert video of Steel City Revival, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Oxford, AL, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive concert video of Southern Sound, recorded in Nashville, TN.