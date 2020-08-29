MARK209 Releases Live Concert Video

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on August 29, 2020 – 6:28 am -

(NASHVILLE, TN) – Award-winning Christian country artist, MARK209, announces the long-awaited release of their first concert video entitled “A New Standard”.

This live performance was recorded last year at the historic Opera House in Rochester, New Hampshire, during the band’s month-long tour in the Northeast. The 2 hour and 45-minute show includes 39 songs from three of the band’s popular shows (Grassroots, 4-Part Country, and Country with A Jesus Kick). “Grassroots” features songs from the band’s Grassroots series of albums and is filled with hymns and classic gospel favorites. The “4-Part Country” set consists of songs from the band’s family-friendly country show and “Country with A Jesus Kick” is pure MARK209 filled with favorites off their mainline Christian country albums.

A highlight of the evening’s concert was the guys performing solfège (Do Re Mi) to the classic hymn “Winging My Way Back Home” during their Grassroots set.

As a bonus feature, included on the disc is the band’s Diamond Award nominated music video, “My Kind of People” (official music video).

MARK209 invites their fans to relive this rare performance through this exclusive video.

This keepsake is available in both high-definition Blu-ray and standard DVD formats.

For more information about this or to order your copy, visit their website, www.mark209.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related