MARK209 to Release New Recording

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Award-winning Nashville-based quartet MARK209 has just completed recording their first mainline album in 4 years . “Thumbprint” is scheduled to release July 17 at the band’s CD Release Party in Nashville, Tennessee. This album features14 songs in the musical styles that have made the band a favorite among fans and welcome at many diverse venues.

“We are thrilled about the release of Thumbprint,” says Jym Howe, lead vocalist. “This new CD has been a long time coming. We partnered with Eddie Swann at Regal Media and brought in some of the finest players we could find and just spent a few months collaborating and making something special that we’re certain our fans will really enjoy. We feel we have successfully melded traditional southern gospel and country gospel with a hint of bluegrass to make something truly unique.”

Songwriters Woody Wright, Christy Sutherland, Tom Botkin, Gary Chapman, Larry Gatlin, David Meece, David Patillo, Kyle Matthews, and Dave Williford contributed songs to this CD.

“You Can Get There From Here” written by Christy Sutherland and Kyle Matthews is the first radio release from “Thumbprint” and is already on its way to radio on the Hey Y’all Media comp. “This is one of the most beautiful songs we’ve ever recorded,” states tenor Nathaniel Justice. “When Matt Dudney first sent it to us, I knew we had to do it. It’s my testimony song. The lyrics are so strong. The second verse is ‘You see a stumble, God sees a dance … you see the chaos, He see the chance … you see an ending, God sees a brand new start … you see mistakes, He sees your heart.’ I know things have not always turned out in my life the way I would have wanted or planned and I’ve had many, what appeared to be, ‘detours’. Yet God can still use me. I can get there from here!”

“Thumbprint” is planned for July 17 at the Maxwell House Hotel (Nashville, TN) in the Crown Ballroom. There is still a limited amount of space remaining for any wanting to attend. You can register to attend at The CD Release Party foris planned forat the Maxwell House Hotel (Nashville, TN) in the Crown Ballroom. There is still a limited amount of space remaining for any wanting to attend. You can register to attend at www.eventbrite.com/e/ mark209-cd-release-party- registration-46683844636

www.mark209.com and will be available through digital outlets worldwide including iTunes. Thumbprint by MARK209 is available for pre-sale now atand will be available through digital outlets worldwide including

Thumbprint by MARK209 Song List:

1. LET YOUR LIGHT SO SHINE

2. JAILBREAK

3. COUNT THE STARS

4. MY LAST DAY HERE

5. CAN’T LOSE FOR WINNING

6. I’M READY

7. SOLDIERS AND JESUS

8. WISH I COULD’VE BEEN THERE

9. GOSPEL TRAIN

10. MY KIND OF PEOPLE

11. EVERYTHING I KNOW

12. JUST THIS SIDE OF A REAL GOOD TIME

13. POWER OF LOVE

14. YOU CAN GET THERE FROM HERE

