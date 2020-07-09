Marksmen Sign with Family Music Group Bluegrass Label

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on July 9, 2020 – 1:07 pm -

Nashville, TN (July 9, 2020) Family Music Group Bluegrass label is excited to announce the signing of the Marksmen Quartet to our family of artists! The Marksmen Quartet has spread the gospel through music to millions around the world for over 50 years! They were first established as a Southern gospel quartet and then moved over to the bluegrass genre. Their appearance was explosive, yielding new-found fans and bookings from promoters from across the country. They are considered bluegrass Legends appearing alongside Bill Monroe, Ralph Stanley, the Lewis Family, and more! Their efforts have garnered them nine Gospel Bluegrass Band of the Year awards and multiple Dove Awards nominations. They were also among the founding members of the Southern Gospel Music Guild.

The Marksmen’s newest project, from producer, Les Butler, will contain 10 songs, all written by Mark Wheeler. The new project includes one new song and two remakes and will also feature 10 stories behind the songs, told by Mark himself. Mark is the son of the group’s patriarch, Earle Wheeler. He is also a renowned songwriter and said he feels blessed to have spent his life playing music with his dad and creating songs that dozens of artists have recorded. Mark has been recognized for his talent since his youth. Happy Edwards of the Harmoneers used to carry Mark around when he was a young boy and have him sing. Happy said ‘I’d make a million dollars if this boy was mine.’”

Les Butler states, “I’m excited to work with Mark Wheeler and the Marksmen. Mark is one of my closest friends and a dear brother. He is quite possibly the most talented singer, songwriter, musician and preacher going today! This new project is the first of two volumes and I can’t wait for the world to hear this great music and the stories behind the songs.”

