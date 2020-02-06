Martins headline Relief Concert planned for Jackson County, Alabama

Written by Staff on February 6, 2020 – 2:48 pm -

#JacksonCountyStrong

Scottsboro, AL (Feb. 5, 2020) — On January 27, a deadly boat fire engulfed Jackson County Park Marina dock. A lot of the boats were recreational, but several families made some of the boats tied to a long wooden dock their home. The fire started on the end closest to land, which made the blaze on the inland side of the dock, blocking the only exit to safety. Residents were forced to flee in boats or jump in the water and swim from danger. Several people were rescued from the water and treated for minor injuries and hypothermia, but eight people died—six from the same family.

In less than 20 minutes the dock was an inferno. 35 boats, houseboats, and pontoons burned and were completely destroyed. A tight-knit community was changed forever.

The Jackson County Coroner identified the eight victims as: Grace Annette Watson Miles (40), Christopher Zane Long (19), Bryli Long (16), Traydon Miles (10), Kesson Miles (9), Dezli Miles (7), Amanda Foster (39), and Yancy Roper (59).

The Church has always been and always will be the hands and feet of Jesus in times like these. Once again, the Body of Christ rises to help the community of this recent tragedy come together and begin the healing process.

Scottsboro is the hometown of New Ground, Interstate Quartet, and comic Mickey Bell. These seasoned artists knew God was calling them to put feet to their faith. Interstate Quartet contacted New Ground and set into motion plans for a relief concert.

Robbie Maxwell of New Ground shared, “The Utechs (Interstate Quartet) had previously lived on the dock with the ones who were killed. They had just recently sold their boat and moved. So, this was especially close to their hearts.”

Comedian Mickey Bell contacted his good friends, The Martins, to see if they would be interested in helping. The Grammy-nominated group was on board immediately and never hesitated to show their support. After a few more phone calls the date, place, and time was set.

On February 21, a relief concert dubbed #JacksonCountyStrong will be held at Scottsboro’s Collins Elementary School. The Martins, Mickey Bell, New Ground, and Interstate Quartet will be performing. There will be a VIP Meet and Greet at 5:00 p.m. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. General admission tickets are available for $10 and VIP tickets are $25. An offering will also be taken and 100% of the proceeds will go to help the victims and their families.

For more information call Robbie Maxwell at 256.218.1983 or email her at robbie@newgroundministries.com.

By Dixie Phillips

Special to SGNScoops Magazine

For more Gospel Music News, read the latest issue of the SGNScoops Magazine HERE. Download SGNScoops Magazine PDF Here Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook Here Listen To Today’s Gospel Music Here

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related