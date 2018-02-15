Master’s Promise Surprises Fans With Double-Album Debut

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on February 15, 2018 – 10:02 am -

TRENTON, Mich – At the official release concert for their highly anticipated release Still the Blood on February 3rd, 2018, Master’s Promise astounded their fans by premiering not only the long-awaited mainline album, but by also unveiling a second project the group had been working on in secret, entitled Repainted.

Still the Blood, the power-packed debut of Master’s Promise new mixed trio sound, features brand-new music that carries the listener through the Gospel’s story of hope and redemption from the very first note of the worshipful anthem, “Father We Come” to the heart-stirring ballad “You Don’t Know.” Highlighting songs from the pen of the group’s own Rachel Lynn Sancricca and including songs from writers such as Dixie Phillips, Karen Gillespie, Matthew Lawson, Randall Garland, and more, for Master’s Promise fans, Still the Blood was worth the wait.

Repainted, a collection of Gospel favorites from years past redone in a signature Master’s Promise style, was created by the group as a surprise thank you to all of their loyal supporters. Featuring songs such as “I Believe He’s Coming Back,” “Sweet By And By,” “Through It All,” and “This Is Just What Heaven Means To Me,” the album presents a tribute to the heritage that has inspired the group over the years.

“Typically, an artist will name their tour after their album—but in our case, our album was created for our tour. The concept of being ‘repainted’ came to us through the creation of our mainline project Still the Blood as we began to unpack what it means to be totally redeemed and made new by the blood of Christ. But as we created our presentation and tour for 2018, we began to realize that there were some things left unsaid,” Sancricca states.

For one, Master’s Promise wanted to say thank you. 2017 was a huge transition for them, and they felt nothing but love, support, and prayers as the face of the group was about to completely transform. They also wanted to make a statement about their roots—who they are, and where they come from. Here, they had this bold new mixed-trio sound, new look, new everything—and yet, it’s the same message it has always been. Repainted is their way of letting everyone know that God may change the look, sound, and presentation; but the group still sing the same beautiful, life-altering Gospel that those who came before them paved the way for them to sing.

