MASTER’S VOICE TO PRESENT “THE ONE WHERE WE WERE QUARANTINED” ONLINE CONCERT

Written by Staff on April 2, 2020 – 3:00 pm -

BRISTOW, OKLAHOMA – Master’s Voice (info HERE) will be presenting a special concert, “Master’s Voice Online Concert 2020…The One Where We Were Quarantined,” on Friday, April 3, at 7:00 PM CDT. The group will be doing lots of singing, including songs from their latest Crossroads album release, Solace. The concert will also include some special surprises, too. The concert will be available for viewing on both Facebook and YouTube.

Master’s Voice, like every other musical group, has seen their touring come to a halt during this COVID-19 pandemic. This is an opportunity for the group to connect with their many fans and offer encouragement in the midst of this unique situation, but also a time for those who wish to donate to their ministry to do so.

Since 1995, Master’s Voice has been committed to sharing music that carries the truth of Jesus Christ all across America. Whether it’s a concert hall, theater, outdoor arena or the local church, every platform is the stage for Master’s Voice to deliver their music with excitement, professionalism and passion.

At the helm of this group is owner and founder, Ricky Capps, who sings tenor. He is joined by lead vocalist TJ Evans, David Folenius singing baritone, and bass Jerry Pilgrim. Accompanying the group is pianist Theron Perry. Sound engineer Chuck Howe completes the team. This group of dedicated professionals are excited to present songs that are uplifting and encouraging, entertaining and inspiring.

This is going to be a great evening of singing, sharing, laughter, and a life-changing message of the gospel of Christ through the gift of music. Watch online at Facebook and YouTube.

For more information about the event, or to make a donation, visit www.MastersVoice.com or email office@mastersvoice.com

Did you know that you can receive the printed, full-color version of SGNScoops Magazine by subscription? Find out more HERE Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook HERE. You can download the latest edition of SGNScoops Magazine HERE.

Read the latest edition of SGNScoops Magazine online HERE.

Listen To Today’s Gospel Music HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related