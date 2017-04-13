Matt Felts Announces Solo Ministry

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on April 13, 2017 – 9:28 am -

Nashville, TN Award winning Southern Gospel artist Matt Felts has announced that he is launching a solo ministry. Known for his years with groups such as the Dixie Melody Boys, Lesters, and others, Felts is excited about this new ministry. “I was blessed to travel many years with some incredible people, but when I came off the road a year ago, God laid a new calling on my heart relating to my music. Many people know some of the trials that our family has experienced. Through those tough times, God crafted a testimony that I feel led to share,” stated Felts.

Matt Felts will be releasing his first solo project, Based On A True Story, June 1. The project was produced by award winning producer Les Butler and includes new songs from writers such as Marty Funderburk, Kenna West, Joseph Habedank, Sue C. Smith, and many more. The album offers a glimpse into Matt’s heart and life with a unique collection of songs that tells his testimony. “Since this is my first solo recording, I wanted this album to tell my story – why I sing and what matters to me. I approached it completely different than I would have normally. This album tells my daughter’s testimony through some incredible songs. Each of these songs means so much to me,” added Felts. The album features some of Southern Gospel’s top artists as guests. More announcements will be released soon.

Felts has been actively involved in Gospel music both an artist and as an industry leader on the business side, serving as General Manager of Butler Music Group for the last year. Felts will remain with Butler Music Group as he adds this new ministry to his schedule. “I’m not going anywhere. If you know me, you know I love marketing and business as much as I love singing. God has truly blessed me to be able to do both,” stated Matt. When I came on board with Butler Music Group, Les encouraged me to keep singing. There’s no way I could do this without his support,” added Matt. Butler said, “When God gives you a song, you can’t help but to sing it! Everyone in my company is bi-vocational – make that tri-vocational. One thing about Matt and everyone at BMG, we may wear out, but we’ll never rust out!”

The industry has also shown overwhelming support for this new path. “Matt has always been one of my favorite brothers in the ministry. His deep, abiding desire to lead people into a life that includes a righteous relationship with Christ is his primary goal when he brings music to a venue. Matt longs to introduce people to the Jesus of scripture; therefore, he studies the Word. You will not find an artist more passionate about growing the Kingdom of God,” stated Allison Durham Speer. Ernie Haase added, “I’ve known Matt for years, and I’ve always enjoyed his warm personality. It’s that warm personality that brings brilliance to his singing. You will enjoy him. I know I do!”

Matt Felts is currently booking his limited tour schedule that will take him across the country and back in front of fans and friends he has made over the years. Plans are in the works now for Matt to tour with several top groups in Gospel music. To book Matt Felts or to see where he will be near you, go to www.mattfelts.com or follow him on Facebook at facebook.com/mattfeltsmusic.

