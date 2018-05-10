May 2018 SGNScoops Magazine

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on May 10, 2018 – 8:52 am -

We are happy to present the May 2018 issue of SGNScoops Magazine. We are just on the verge of the outdoor concert season. Are you excited? We are thrilled that the Singing Echoes are the cover story for this month. The Eppersons have traveled many miles and presented their unique sound for several decades, but one of the main things people know about this group is their summer concert, attended by thousands. Please read their story and find out more about this fine family.

We hope you will open our pages and discover more about gospel trio the Sharps, and Conner and Bailey Hayes, the twins making their mark in the Mylon Hayes family. Craig Harris gives us many great images from the NQC Spring Break and Jade Harrison gives the inside scoop on Micahel Lee. We have special guest writers and our regular writing family within this issue, so don’t miss it!

All of this plus our Christian Country and Gospel radio charts, DJ Spotlight, CD Reviews and everyone’s must-read, the Publisher’s Point. We want to hear what you think of our issue and all of the articles. Please write to me at lorraine@sgnscoops.com

We trust you will absorb some of the love of Jesus that we have poured into this issue. We ask that you pray for us as we plan each issue as we pray for you, our readers. Have a great month!

