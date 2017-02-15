McCray Dove On Gospel Music Today

McCray Dove is the guest on Gospel Music Today for the week of February 12. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates. The Feature Group is The Gospel Harmony Boys, and Jean reviews new recordings by Epp Mevin Walls and Rocky and Gail Smith. An article from Singing News magazine is the subject of this week’s News Notes. The show features a new song by The Troy Burns Family, exclusive concert video of The New Dove Brothers, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Somerset, KY, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of Primitive Quartet, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Bixby, OK.