McCray Dove On Gospel Music TodayWritten by SGN Scoops Staff on February 15, 2017 – 9:26 am -
McCray Dove is the guest on Gospel Music Today for the week of February 12. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates. The Feature Group is The Gospel Harmony Boys, and Jean reviews new recordings by Epp Mevin Walls and Rocky and Gail Smith. An article from Singing News magazine is the subject of this week’s News Notes. The show features a new song by The Troy Burns Family, exclusive concert video of The New Dove Brothers, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Somerset, KY, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of Primitive Quartet, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Bixby, OK.
The show is on KWHB TV47 in Oklahoma every Sunday at 4:30 PM, and on Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00 PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday at 6:30 PM. On DecentTV.tv on ROKU, Amazon FireTV, and Google Chromecast. Check local TV schedule for Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta, TX, West Plains, MO, and Morrilton, AR. The current edition of Gospel Music Today is online now at the Gospel Music Today website, http://www.
gospelmusictoday.com/
Tags: Gospel Music Today, Southern Gospel News
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on McCray Dove On Gospel Music Today
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.