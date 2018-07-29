McCreary to Depart Hope’s Journey

Written by Staff on July 29, 2018 – 12:14 pm -

Heflin, Alabama (July 25, 2018) – Cody McCreary, lead singer for mixed trio, Hope’s Journey, has announced his resignation. McCreary is known for his popular country style and ability to play many instruments during performances.

Hope’s Journey owner, Vonda Easley, says, “As every member that has left Hope’s Journey, Cody is family. I love his extended family as well and I will be his biggest cheerleader in his future endeavors.”

McCreary previously played for the Freedom Quartet and his family group, the McCrearys. He plans to pursue new endeavors in a solo Christian Country setting. He states, “I am very thankful for the opportunity that Vonda Easley and Hope’s Journey has given me to grow and train in my craft and I look forward to what the near future has to hold.”

Hope’s Journey is looking ahead with anticipation as well and Easley, along with Rhonda and Terry Wooten, will present the same strong, ministry-minded songs and testimony that their audience have come to expect from this trio. Friends and fans will be able to continue to support Hope’s Journey during this season of change by following along on their Facebook page here.

For booking information about Cody McCreary, contact him via e-mail at codymccrearymusic@gmail.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related