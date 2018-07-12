McNeills to Host Isaacs in Texas!

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on July 12, 2018 – 11:14 am -

Bonham, TX – The McNeills have announced an evening of worship featuring award winning gospel group, The Isaacs. Both family groups will take the stage at the Love Civic Center in Paris, TX on Friday, August 24, 2018, starting at 6:30 PM.

Chris McNeill of The McNeills, hosts of the event, made the announcement today from The McNeills’ office. “We want to create an atmosphere that is family friendly and cultivates an atmosphere of worship,” proclaimed McNeill. “There will be a great mix of Bluegrass Country, traditional Southern Gospel, family harmony and much to smile about. The Love Civic Center is the perfect location to bring music fans. We are very excited to provide an opportunity for young and old,” McNeill added.

Ben Isaacs, of The Isaacs, produced The McNeills latest project, Right in the Middle. Michelle McNeill, matriarch of the group and mandolin player, stated, “We felt like God orchestrated this entire album, putting all of the pieces together, and was literally “Right In The Middle of It All”. Ben is considered one of Nashville’s finest producers. When he agreed to work with us, we were sure God had provided the best.”

The Isaacs are a Grammy® award nominated group that brings a unique style that blends tight family harmony with contemporary acoustic instrumentation. They frequently perform to large audiences at the Grand Ole Opry, Gaither Homecoming Tour, and international dates throughout the year.

The McNeills, also affectionately known as “The Silo Singers”, are quickly rising onto the Christian music scene. They are garnering attention with appearances at Abraham Production events in Myrtle Beach, SC and Gatlinburg, TN, as well as performing during the Dollywood Gospel Fest in Pigeon Forge, TN. “The McNeills have a special ability to bridge the generation gap. I like to say that they are many and they are mighty! It was an honor to push them to new abilities. The Isaacs are honored to share the stage with them in Texas,” proclaimed Ben Isaacs.

For ticket information: https://www.itickets.com/ events/396111

For more information on The McNeills, visit mcneillmusic.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related