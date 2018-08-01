Written by scoopsnews on August 1, 2018 – 4:21 pm -

Most of us have crossed paths with someone who profoundly affected our lives. If you haven’t, then you must meet Karen Moretz Harris.

After hearing her story, you will never look at life quite the same way again.

This 55-year-old spitfire from Granite Falls, N.C., wears a smile on her face all the time and for good reason: she’s a six-time cancer survivor.

Karen will gladly share her testimony with anyone who will listen — she accepted Christ as her Savior at age eight, was twice bitten by a copperhead at age nine, and was badly injured in a car wreck at age 10.

But that’s only the beginning.

After her second child was born, she was diagnosed with cervical cancer and underwent a complete hysterectomy.

Not long after that she was found to have an artery dissection in her brain. Doctors told her she could be paralyzed, but she wasn’t.

Then, in 2001, she was diagnosed with colon cancer. Many hours of surgery were followed by five months of radiation treatments.

A year later, she was diagnosed with liver cancer; fortunately, the liver is the only organ in the human body that regenerates, so what she lost in surgery eventually grew back.

Next she had rectal cancer; as a result, she has a permanent colostomy.

In 2011, Karen got a call from DSS to take custody of her two year old grandson due to her daughter’s drug abuse.

In April of 2015, Karen spent seven weeks in a major hospital to have a colostomy revision.

In November of 2015, Karen got another call from DSS to take custody of two more of her grandchildren due to her other daughter’s drug abuse.

In 2016, Karen was diagnosed with two separate cases of squamous cell carcinoma on each side of her jaw which included more surgery.

On January 14, 2017, Karen married the man God sent her and the children, to be her husband and their Grampy.

Nine days later, God took her husband home to be with him. Mike died of a massive brain tumor on January 23, 2017.

In January of 2018, Karen had another colostomy revision at a major hospital with an extended stay.

What makes Karen’s story more unique is that never once did she blame God for her misfortune. Instead of feeling sorry for herself, saying “Why me?” she instead took the opposite approach, saying “Why not me?”

She uses her experience to tell others of her love for the Lord and to sing His praises through Southern gospel music.

Karen is an experienced motivational speaker, singer, and Nashville recording artist with a current CD entitled “Don’t You Think it’s Time?” which she sells to help raise the three children she has adopted, and to keep this ministry God has given her, going for His glory.

The next time you are down in the dumps and feel like life is unfair, think about Karen Moretz Harris — she’s been through much worse and smiles all the time. To God be the glory.

Written by: Graham Williams…Union County News in Union, S.C.

For bookings at your church or event, you may contact Karen Moretz Harris at: sixxsurvivor@yahoo.com or by phone at 828-612-5176.

