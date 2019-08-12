Meet Singer/Songwriter Don Stiles

Written by Staff on August 12, 2019 – 10:14 am -

The song “Three Story House” has been appearing on many radio and magazine charts for a few months, introducing the music and voice of Don Stiles to listeners across the nation. This talented artist is a songwriter, vocalist and instrumentalist who applies his expertise to both Southern and Country gospel music.

Stiles has been enjoying both genres of gospel music for many years.

“I first listened to gospel music watching the old Gospel Singing Jubilee with the Florida Boys, Happy Goodmans and the Hinsons,” recalls Stiles. “I was about 15 years old when I sang in our local church in Lepanto, Arkansas. Me and my friend Mike Avery sang ‘Old Brush Arbors.'”

Stiles has always been a singer first, with the songwriting a later gift from God. He says the songs just come to him. This musical gentleman also plays the guitar, piano, harmonica and bass guitar, enabling him during the songwriting process.

“I have written between 400 and 500 songs I suppose,” says Stiles. “Two of my favorite songs I’ve written would have to be, ‘The Nail That Pierced My Savior’s Hand,’ and, ‘Satan Lost His Greatest Sinner.’ While I was singing one of these songs, my mother gave her heart to the Lord. While I sang the other song, a younger brother accepted Christ as his Savior as well. How awesome is that?”

Stiles enjoys the songwriting process and having someone to share in his writing. “My favorite cowriter would be my son, Chris. I also enjoy writing with my close friend Doyle Hobson,” says Stiles. His dream would include other writers as well. “I would love to write a song with Lindell Cooley or Bart Millard,” he mused.

All songwriters and vocalists have that one song that is their favorite, even one they wish they had written. Stiles’ is a classic gospel tune.

“‘What a Beautiful Day for the Lord to Come Again,” by Aaron Wilburn and Eddie Crook,” says Stiles. “Why, because no matter what’s going on in and around my life or the world on any given day, it is a ‘Beautiful Day for the Lord to Come Again.'”

Stiles would love to have his work performed by other artists and he names two great male communicator/vocalists: Russ Taff or Jason Crabb.

“’Three Story House’” would be the song,” Stiles notes. “Either one of these brothers would reach many more people with the message in the song than I will.”

Jantina de Haan-Baksteen talked to Stiles about his current release in the Beyond the Song SGNScoops series. For that article, please click HERE

The strong message in “Three Story House” and other Stiles songs displays his faith in Jesus Christ and belief in the Bible. A thorough knowledge of the word of God is a perfect foundation for a Christian songwriter, and a short conversation with Stiles reveals his commitment to the study of the Bible.

“I have several favorite scriptures,” says Stiles, “But one that comes to mind is Ephesians 6:10, which says, ‘…be strong in the Lord, and in the power of His might.’ If I continue in His strength and power how can I lose?”

With all of the material he has written and sung, Stiles displays a versatility in his song type. He is on both Christian Country and Southern Gospel radio charts. So what kind of an artist is he?

“I wouldn’t categorize myself as strictly Southern Gospel or Christian Country as I am a mixture of both,” says Stiles. “I also have songs that wouldn’t be in either of these categories.”

“As far as explaining the difference I would just say that a Southern Gospel song has more of a traditional, quartet type sound in most cases,” explains Stiles. “Whereas, a Christian Country song would seem to be a bit more upbeat with steel guitar, fiddles, harmonicas. Both are powerful tools for spreading the Gospel of Christ.”

Stiles himself was impacted with the love of Jesus when he was young. “I first heard the gospel when I was a small lad living with my grandparents, as my grandmother was one praying saint for sure,” says Stiles. “She used to read the bible through at least four times each year. Even though I didn’t give my heart to Christ until several years later, the life she lived was very impactful to me.”

Why does Don Stiles travel, sing, and devote his life to impacting others with the gospel?

“I would be terrified to think of what my life would be like had I not met Jesus. Ever since my wife Kathy and my Uncle Sonny Smith invited me to a revival back in November 1974 and I gave my heart and life to Jesus Christ, I have never been the same. The difference Jesus has made and still makes in my life is ‘all the difference.'”

