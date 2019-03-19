Meet the Board…..Southern Gospel Weekend

Written by scoopsnews on March 19, 2019 – 3:29 am -

We would like to take this opportunity to invite you to Southern Gospel Weekend.

We are expecting this to be the best year yet. At Southern Gospel Weekend, friends come together in one mind and one accord to bring you the best in Southern Gospel Music.

We are adding preaching to Friday nights lineup with Pastor Josh Franks.

Come and Join us and Come expecting a blessing?

Here is the complete Schedule:

Southern Gospel Weekend will take place at the Oxford Civic Center in Oxford, Alabama.

For VIP ticket information,

call 256-310–7892.

See you soon!

Donnie Williamson

Rob Patz

Vonda Easley Armstrong….

