Meet The Detty Sisters

The Detty Sisters are a group of sisters from southern Ohio. Peyton, who is the oldest, is 11 years old. Next you have Caidence (Cadie) who is 9 years old. Then we have Lily who is 5 years old. Finally, we have Sophia, or Curly as she is called, is 3 years old. People often want to know if the girls are saved. Peyton and Cadie both accepted Jesus Christ in their heart at the age of 7. If you ask them how long they want to sing for Jesus, they will answer “Forever”! Lily says she wants to be a preacher when she grows up! Curly is quick to tell satan that he cannot cross the Bloodline, in the name of Jesus!

One of the main questions that we are usually asked is, how did you get started? The girls all started singing when they were babies in our home church. One of the first songs Peyton and Cadie started singing was “Can’t Cross the Bloodline” at the age of 2 and 4 years old. As their mother was listening to this song on repeat in the car, little did she know there were two little voices that knew every word.

What we were doing at our church was no different than what we did at home. It isn’t something that we do, it’s what we live and love to do. The girls would sing and learn new songs all the time bringing people into worship and joy in their hearts. In August of 2018 the Lord called us to do something a little different and way out of our comfort zone. He said what we are doing at our church and in our home, I want you to share it with the world. That is exactly what we began to do.

As we stepped out in faith, listening to God and not man, he said he would do more for us than what we could ever imagine. At this time, we had no idea how we would even get an appointment. We are now booking months in advance all around the country and all the glory goes to God! Amber Detty (Mom)

Check out the girls current radio single and first charted song.

