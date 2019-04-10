Meet the Writer: Michael Jason Frost discusses “Choose Life” by the Hyssongs

Written by Staff on April 10, 2019 – 2:16 pm -

Have you had an experience where you had to convince someone to “Choose Life”? Have you personally faced this choice? The Hyssongs’ new song came from a very personal place for writer Michael Jason Frost.

Here are the lyrics, followed by a video interview with Richard Hyssong, as Michael gives his testimony behind the song…

Choose Life

(Michael Jason Frost / Morning Frost Music / BMI)

1)

There’s a woman crying softly, a heavy heart and worried mind

As she wonders how she’ll care for this precious unborn child

Somebody said to her you have a choice, in this day and time

But in spite of her uncertainties, the choice becomes clear in her mind

(Chorus)

She chooses life, full and abundant, a precious gift from Heaven above

Life, in spite of all of its trials, is God’s manifestation of marvelous love

When it seems there’s no other choice you can find,

Remember God created us to prosper and thrive,

The choice becomes clear every time,

Choose life

2)

There’s a man crying softly, a heavy heart and a worried mind

As he ponders a decision to give up, and end it all this time

Somebody said to him you have a choice, find the strength inside

In spite of all his uncertainties, the choice becomes clear in his mind

(Chorus)

He chooses life, full and abundant, a precious gift from Heaven above

Life, in spite of its trials, is God’s manifestation of marvelous love

When it seems there’s no other choice you can find,

Remember God created us to prosper and thrive,

The choice becomes clear every time,

Choose life

3)

There’s a world crying softly, with heavy hearts and worried minds

We’ve forgotten there’s abundant life, through Jesus Christ

We all have a choice before we leave this world behind

Jesus is life, so now is the time to decide

(Chorus)

Choose life, full and abundant, a precious gift from Heaven above

Life, in spite of all of its trials, is God’s manifestation of his marvelous love

When it seems there’s no other choice you can find,

Remember God created us to prosper and thrive,

The choice is clear this time,

Choose life

We hope you enjoy this song as sung by the Hyssongs.

