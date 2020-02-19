Melody without Measure: Highlight Reel

Written by Staff on February 19, 2020 – 8:23 am -

Melody without Measure

Melody without Measure: Jaquita Lindsey, Ashley Franks, Katy Peach

I recently had lunch with an old friend. As we were finishing up, it became clear that she was pretty discouraged as she scrolled through social media.

She started commenting on how all of her Facebook friends seemed to have it all together.
“They look so in love.”
“Their house always seems to be clean.”
“They have such a great job.”
She went on and on. She then quickly turned her phone around and pointed to a picture of me and my boys and said, “See? You have it together too. My kids would never smile for a picture like that!”
I immediately laughed and said, “You should see the 12 pictures we took before that one! I only post the good pictures.”
I realized at that moment, that I, like most people, am guilty of sharing my “highlight reel” on social media. I’d like to say it’s mostly because I refuse to complain on Facebook and I’m fully committed to avoiding dramatic or negative posts, but if I’m being totally honest I’d also have to admit that, perhaps, I’d hate for anyone to know that I really don’t have it all together.
Heaven forbid people see that I’ve gotten fat, or that my house is messy, or that my kids don’t always behave, or even worse that I do indeed struggle with sin, just like everyone else.
Maybe it’s natural for us to subconsciously hide the parts of ourselves of which we’re ashamed, and showcase the good stuff, but I’d like to think if we were all a little more real and honest, we might just be more encouraged and realize we’re not alone.
“If we live in the Spirit, let us also walk in the Spirit. Let us not be desirous of vain glory, provoking one another, envying one another.” – Galatians 5:25-26
I shared with my friend that I believe none of us really have it all together and it’s not a good idea to compare our own flawed and messy existence to others’ filtered and perfected social media lives. Comparison is a tool the devil has most certainly used to bring us all down at some point and make us feel less valuable. But God says we’re priceless!
By Katy Peach

Melody without Measure

Life is like a melody, with highs and lows and everything in between. But what’s a melody without harmony, touching lyrics, and beautiful orchestrations? Katy, Ashley, and Jaquita have a desire to be that kind of support, encouraging and inspiring all who read to find the sweet melody in the chaos.
11th Hour: Powerful Prayers and Opening Doors

Jaquita Lindsey of 11th Hour

Jaquita Lindsey grew up in Camden, Arkansas, where music and ministry have always been a major part of her life, from singing in choir at school and church, to singing and playing drums with local groups. In January of 2014, she joined the Southern gospel trio, 11th Hour. Ministry is beyond the edge of the stage for her. “While songs and messages are an amazing source of encouragement for me, it goes beyond that during hard times of life. Nothing ministers to me more than having a friend tell me they’ve prayerfully had me on their heart. God can use us to build up each other.”

Josh and Ashley Franks

Josh and Ashley Franks

Ashley Easley began singing at the age of four, in her home church in Heflin, Alabama. That day, music became her first love, until several years later when she met Jesus. She began traveling at the age of 15 and has always loved the ministry. In 2007, she met Josh Franks, and one year later they were married. The two have been married almost 12 years and have two children: Priscilla, eight, and Eli, five. The Franks family continues to travel week to week and sing, but every Sunday and Wednesday you will find them on Airways Boulevard in Savannah, Tennessee, where Josh is the Senior Pastor at People’s Tabernacle Church.

Melody without Measure

Katy Peach

Katy Peach, as a young girl from Columbus, Ohio, had big dreams of traveling the country on a bus, singing Southern gospel music. She was extremely blessed to have done just that for many years. But shortly after the arrival of twin boys, Clayton and Shelton, Katy’s dream changed to that of a mother whose desire was for her children to have a normal life. Although Katy can still be found in the studio on occasion, she now works in banking, while her husband, Troy Peach, of The Perrys, continues to travel full-time. “I have certainly learned over the years that you don’t have to be on stage to be used by God and although I miss traveling and singing at times, I’m thankful for opportunities to minister and encourage from home.”

SGNScoops is thrilled to welcome the talented trio of Melody without Measure to their host of elite writers. Be sure to check out their website for more from the wise pens of these lovely ladies HERE

For more Gospel Music News, read the latest issue of the SGNScoops Magazine HERE.

Download SGNScoops Magazine PDF Here
Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook Here
Listen To Today’s Gospel Music Here

Tags: , , , , ,
Posted in artists, Devotionals | Comments Off on Melody without Measure: Highlight Reel

Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.