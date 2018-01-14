The Melodyaires join Son Sound Music Group

Bessemer City, NC – Son Sound Music Group is excited to announce the addition of The Melodyaires Quartet to its roster of talented artists. This legendary group, comprised of Cameron Edens, John Baker, Mike Galloway,Steve Barnett, Steve Lang and Noah Baker have become a beloved collaboration by audiences across the southeast. Originating in the 1940s this quartet brings a fresh, new take on timeless harmonies.

“These guys are a high energy gospel band performing progressive and traditional

Southern Gospel Quartet harmony at it’s best.” Son Sound’s A & R director, Scott Whitener exclaims.

Lead singer, John Baker shares, “our roots are deep in music and song. So if we’re close by your area, come and see us lift up His name. You may laugh, you may cry,

but our prayer is that when you leave, you have seen Christ.”

The debut label album from the Melodyaires will be available at any concert event and digitally by early Spring, 2018.