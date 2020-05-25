Memorial Day

Memorial DayWritten by Staff on May 25, 2020 – 5:43 am -
Today we recognize all those who have lost their lives fighting for our country’s freedom, remembering those we knew and thanking God for their sacrifice.
As we remember the fallen, let’s rejoice in the knowledge that all who have acknowledged Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior, the One who died for our ultimate freedom, will also live again.
Take a listen to this song.
Somebody Died For Me
He was a troubled kid in and out of jail
When his daddy said this is the last time I’ll pay bail
He enlisted in the army and they sent him to Iraq
He was a different man when he came back
Somebody said the army must’ve whipped you into shape
But he said that’s not the reason that I’ve changed
Somebody died for me (before I even asked for help)
Gave his life for me (when I couldn’t save myself)
I cannot live the way I lived or be the way I was
Every day’s a gift to me because (somebody died for me)
Now they fold the flag and attach a silver star
While the grieving mother leans against his arm
Then he stands before the family and does his best to tell
How he survived the night his best friend fell
He says no one who knew him was surprised he died that way
He tried to live for Jesus oh he always used to say
And I don’t wanna waste a moment
Of the time I have left
With every breath I’m given
God help me not forget.
“Somebody Died For Me” was written by Christy Sutherland and Kyle Matthews, recorded by Triumphant Quartet in on their album “Everyday.”
To all serving on our country’s frontlines, we thank you for your service.
