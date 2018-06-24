Memories of My Dad by Publisher, Rob Patz

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on June 24, 2018 – 4:38 pm -

Today is my Dad’s birthday and also my Mom and Dad’s anniversary. I remember when dad used to say that he got married on his birthday so that he would remember their anniversary plus he would get double presents.(sound like anyone else you know? Ha ha) My Dad was an Assembly of God Preacher and the best Dad anyone could ever ask for.

This year will mark 14 years since Dad made the transition from this world to his heavenly home that I heard him preach about more times than I could count. Not a day goes by that I don’t think about him or hear his words of wisdom and Godly advice that he would often share. I wish now I would’ve done a lot less talking and a lot more listening.

I had the honor to be with my Dad for the last service that he preached. As we walked out the door to the stage, I asked , “Dad,how are you doing.” He looked at me and said something that is as true today as it was then. He said, “Rob do what you can and let God take care of the rest.”

I sure miss you daddy and I miss your big hugs.

If you still have your Dad, I encourage you to tell him what he means to you.

Time is priceless and memories are made for a lifetime.

