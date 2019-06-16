Memphis Quartet Show Highlights

A great time was had by all at the Memphis Quartet Show!

Here are a few photos and a video of the Dove Brothers during a “wow” moment on Thursday night.

If you have never been to the Memphis Quartet Show, make plans to be there in 2020.

More info HERE

Photo Credit:

Two Sisters Southern Gospel Gazette

Ex Nihilo Media

           Video Credit: Diana Brantley

What an amazing crowd!

Checking out the booths!

“Scoot”

Hall of Famer, Randy Shelnut Photo Bomb by Josh Garner

The Mighty Kingsmen

Making Memphis, Tennessee Proud For many years, The Blackwood Brothers

Watch the Dove Brothers Below

 

 

 


