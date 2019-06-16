Memphis Quartet Show HighlightsWritten by scoopsnews on June 16, 2019 – 9:52 am -
A great time was had by all at the Memphis Quartet Show!
Here are a few photos and a video of the Dove Brothers during a “wow” moment on Thursday night.
If you have never been to the Memphis Quartet Show, make plans to be there in 2020.
More info HERE
Photo Credit:
Two Sisters Southern Gospel Gazette
Ex Nihilo Media
Video Credit: Diana Brantley
Watch the Dove Brothers Below
Tags: Memphis Quartet Show
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Memphis Quartet Show Highlights
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.