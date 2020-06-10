Memphis Quartet Show online free concert series on SGMRadio.com

Written by Staff on June 10, 2020 – 1:47 pm -

SGMRadio.com and the Memphis Quartet Show are pleased to present a new online concert series, live on Facebook, featuring music and live chat with all your favourite gospel music quartets.

Beginning June 17, and running through June 20, Jack Armstrong will host this live radio event from the SGMRadio.com online radio studios. He will play music from the artists listed for each evening at the Memphis Quartet Show. Artists and MQS board members will be appearing in the chat room to talk with fans.

“The Memphis Quartet Show is one of my favorite events that The Bibletones do all year,” says Armstrong. “I, like many people, will miss being in The Cannon Center, June 17 – 20, hearing some of the best quartets in Southern gospel music. SGMRadio is proud to have the Memphis Quartet Show lineup on each night and do a Facebook live event on the SGMRadio FB page, with many artists joining in each night. I am looking forward to seeing you each night.”

Artists that were previously scheduled to appear at the Memphis Quartet Show 2020 include: Legacy Five, Dixie Echoes, Kingsmen, Dove Brothers, Bibletones, Inspirations, Guardians, Blackwood Brothers, Mark Trammell Quartet, Old Paths, Diplomats, Lefevre Quartet, Primitive Quartet, Gold City, Triumphant, Ernie Haase and Signature Sound, Second Half Quartet, and the legendary Fairfield Four.

These concert events will begin at 6:00 p.m. (CST) every evening on SGMRadio.com and also on Facebook live at facebook.com/SGMRadio

Gospel music fans who have been missing their favorite concert events will enjoy hearing music from these exceptional quartets, as well chatting with their favorite artists, from the comfort of their own homes. No lineups, no uncomfortable seats.

Quartet fans, please note that the line up from 2020 will be the same for Memphis Quartet Show 2021. For more information and tickets for MQS 2021, go to quartetshow.com.

Did you know that you can receive the printed, full-color version of SGNScoops Magazine by subscription? Find out more HERE Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook HERE. You can download the latest edition of SGNScoops Magazine HERE. Read the latest edition of SGNScoops Magazine online HERE Listen To Today’s Gospel Music HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related