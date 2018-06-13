Written by scoopsnews on June 13, 2018 – 7:39 am -

(From Memphis Quartet Show)

Today’s the day! The 6th Annual Memphis Quartet Show begins tonight at 6 p.m. Appearing tonight will be The Dixie Echoes, The Kingsmen, Gold City, and The Inspirations.

If you’ve not made your plans to be with us, there is still time to do so—just simply visit the registration desk in the Cannon Center lobby today.

And by the way—the trolleys are back!!!

