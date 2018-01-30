A Message From Gabriel Swaggart

Written by scoopsnews on January 30, 2018 – 7:18 am -

There is power in the Name of #Jesus. There is strength in the Name of #Jesus. There is hope in the Name of #Jesus. There is life in the Name of #Jesus. There is peace in the Name of #Jesus. There is restoration in the Name of #Jesus. There is joy in the Name of #Jesus. Whatever you need is found in the Name of #Jesus.

