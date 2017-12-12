A Message from Jonathan Wilburn

Written by scoopsnews on December 12, 2017 – 8:34 am -

The McKameys and The Inspirations have been coming to Gadsden AL for well over 20 years for an annual Winter Sing. I have been given the task to start promoting this event plus sing. The McKameys and The Inspirations are great friends of mine and my family. What an honor it is to continue this awesome event with some of my favorite people. I want to invite everyone to come and join us on January 20 at 6pm at the Church at Wills Creek. The church is located just off of Hwy 759 at the Black Creek Pkwy exit on Wills Creek Rd. 2730 Wills Creek Rd to be exact. You can call 256-459-4769 for ticket information and you may also order tickets at this number with all major credit cards. You may also stop by the Church at Wills Creek to purchase tickets at the church office. You can also send a check or money order to Jonathan Wilburn 100 Fambrough Dr, Gadsden AL, 35901. Hope to see you there!! All ticket prices are located on the flyer.

Blessings

Jonathan Wilburn

