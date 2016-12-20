A Message from Mark Trammell

Written by scoopsnews on December 20, 2016 – 6:20 am -

Christmas is right around the corner! For many, it is a season of joy, but I also know that it can be a very difficult holiday for some. Here’s some good news – regardless of which category you find yourself in this Christmas, there is One you can cling to that can satisfy every need. Watch this special message to hear more! We also encourage you to drop by the comments and share what’s on your heart this Christmas, or, you can do the same by sharing this video with your friends! #MTQFullSail #StayTheCourse

For more information about “Full Sail”

Watch this:

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Email



Related