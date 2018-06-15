Michael Booth vs Matt Fouch in Bass vs Tenor Challenge

Written by Staff on June 15, 2018 – 6:40 am -

Michael Booth vs. Matthew Fouch compete in On the Couch with Fouch

Michael Booth vs. Matthew Fouch compete in On the Couch with Fouch

 

On this episode of the Bass vs Tenor Challenge, I compete against Michael Booth of the Booth Brothers to see who did it better bass or tenor.
You are the deciding factor. You comment with your vote, whoever receives the most votes, wins the challenge.

We had a blast recording this video and we hope you have just as much fun watching it as we had recording it.

Michael Booth at Sherry Anne live taping

Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook HERE

Download The PDF Version Of SGNScoops Magazine HERE

Listen To The Best In Todays Gospel Music Online HERE


Tags: , , , , ,
Posted in announcements, artists | Comments Off on Michael Booth vs Matt Fouch in Bass vs Tenor Challenge

Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.