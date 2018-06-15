Michael Booth vs Matt Fouch in Bass vs Tenor Challenge

Written by Staff on June 15, 2018 – 6:40 am -

On this episode of the Bass vs Tenor Challenge, I compete against Michael Booth of the Booth Brothers to see who did it better bass or tenor.

You are the deciding factor. You comment with your vote, whoever receives the most votes, wins the challenge.

We had a blast recording this video and we hope you have just as much fun watching it as we had recording it.

Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook HERE

Download The PDF Version Of SGNScoops Magazine HERE

Listen To The Best In Todays Gospel Music Online HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related