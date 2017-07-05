Michael Combs On Gospel Music Today

Michael Combs is the guest on Gospel Music Today for the week of July 2 and Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates. The Feature Group is The Ascension Quartet, and Jean reviews a new recording by Bev McCann. An article from AbsolutelyGospel.com is the subject of this week’s News Notes and In the News this week is Steve Ladd, 11th Hour, the Amundruds and 4One Quartet. The show features exclusive concert video of Faith’s Journey, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Siloam Springs, AR, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of Clearvision Quartet, recorded in Pigeon Forge, TN.